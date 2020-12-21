Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman plans to introduce resolution to review 2020 general election

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Monday, Pennsylvania Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman announced his intent to submit a resolution that would create a Special Committee to review all aspects of the 2020 general election.

Corman, a Republican representing the states 34th District (Mifflin, Juniata, Huntingdon, and Centre counties), will introduce legislation that establishes the “Special Committee on Election Integrity and Reform.”

Under this resolution, the committee will focus on a variety of actions taken prior to and during Election day on Nov. 3, 2020.

According to Senate Republican officials, a few of the general election aspects include “the security of the vote before, during and after Election Day, the accuracy and security of the election process, and the impact and role of the judiciary in the election process.”

According to Corman, additional election-related issues would be reviewed by this Committee, ultimately determining the “legitimate and credible issues which need to be resolved after the 2020 election.”

“The Special Committee sets into motion a major legislative initiative that ensures answers to the questions and concerns that are being brought forward from every corner of our Commonwealth,” Senator Corman said.

Within the “Election Integrity and Reform” Committee, President Pro Tempore Corman will appoint the members and act as an ex-officio member given his leadership role in the Pa. Senate.

According to Corman, the committee will be comprised of four Senate Republicans and four Senate Democrats. In consultation with the Senate Minority Leader Jay Costa (D-43), Senator Corman will appoint the four Democratic Senators.