Senate won’t bypass public vetting process to pass emergency sexual abuse bill, says Majority Leader

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Senate Majority Leader Kim Ward issued a statement Monday saying that the General Assembly of Pennsylvania will not bypass the public vetting process to pass an emergency amendment in regards to a proposed childhood sexual abuse bill.

The Wolf Administration failed to advertise the bill before the 2020 general election. The Department of State is constitutionally required to advertise the wording of a proposed constitutional amendment in two newspapers in every county of the state, which the administration did not do. Former Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar took responsibility for the incident and resigned after the news was shared.

The proposed amendment, which is in response to the child sexual abuse by Catholic clergy, first passed the legislature as House Bill 963 in November 2019. The bill must now be reset and begin the entire process over.

Majority Leader Ward’s entire statement: