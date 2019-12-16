Sen. Toomey says he does not support United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Pennsylvania) says he does not support the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, also known as the USMCA.

The president’s trade agreement passed the House last week with bipartisan support. It now moves to the Senate.

If passed, USMCA it will replace the North American Free Trade Agreement, or NAFTA.

Toomey tweeted, “Under NAFTA, U.S. exports to Mexico have risen by 50%. By replacing NAFTA with USMCA, we will have an agreement for the first time that actually aims to reduce trade.”