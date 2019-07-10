Senator plans bill to modify Pennsylvania fireworks law

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A state senator says it’s time to revisit the two-year-old law that legalized bottle rockets, Roman candles, and other consumer-grade fireworks in Pennsylvania.

Sen. Tommy Tomlinson (R-Bucks) said he plans to introduce legislation to modify the fireworks law.

“Our offices have been receiving many complaints about fireworks activity from residents, especially seniors, veterans, parents with small children, and pet owners,” Tomlinson wrote Wednesday on Facebook.

“Pennsylvania legalized the use of certain consumer fireworks two years ago through a comprehensive budget bill, not a freestanding piece of legislation,” he said. “Since that time, the number of complaints regarding noise and firework injuries have increased.”

Tomlinson said his proposal would allow fireworks but help to ensure public safety and peace. He’s calling for set times that fireworks can be discharged and increased penalties for breaking the law.

Tomlinson said similar legislation has been introduced in the state House of Representatives.