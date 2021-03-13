Senator Scott Martin pushed for elimination of daylight saving time

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — As millions of Pennsylvanians set their clocks forward among other important changes for daylight saving time, Senator Scott Martin is renewing his call to eliminate the twice-annual time change.

Martin urged Congress to make daylight saving time permanent, citing studies that show that the twice-a-year time change results in more accidents, health problems and a loss of productivity.

“Studies have demonstrated that the time change does far more harm than good for the U.S. economy and for the welfare of our citizens,” Martin said. “Permanent daylight saving time would provide more hours of daylight in the evening, when families spend most of their time together.”

Daylight saving time began as an energy-saving measure during the First World War and was made permanent for most states in 1966 with the passage of the Uniform Time Act