Senator Toomey could be censured by Pa. Republican party after voting to convict Trump

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pa. Republican Party could censure Senator Pat Toomey after his vote to convict former President Donald Trump at his second impeachment trial.

Senator Toomey isn’t running for re-election so if the censure happens it would be symbolic, but it would send a public message that he doesn’t represent the party.

For some members of the GOP backlash against Toomey has been brewing for some time, the York Republican Committee has already censured him before his vote to convict at the impeachment trial for several other reasons.

Toomey was one of the seven Republicans to vote to convict former President Trump on incitement of insurrection but that wasn’t enough for a conviction.

Toomey said after his vote that he did what he thought was right and thinks he would have done the same thing even if he was up for re-election.

The six other Republicans who voted to convict trump have faced similar backlash and only one is up for re-election.