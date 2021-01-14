Senator Toomey reacts to Eastern Pa.’s U.S. Attorney McSwain stepping down

WASHINGTON, D.C.. (WHTM) — On Thursday U.S. Attorney William McSwain announced that he will be stepping down as chief federal law enforcement officer in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania after President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.
Following the announcement U.S. Senator Pat Toomey (R-Pa.) released the following statement.
When local leaders charged with upholding and prosecuting violent crimes chose to abrogate their responsibilities, Bill McSwain stepped in to fill the void. This is just one of many examples that illustrate Bill’s dedication and leadership to enforcing the law and making sure people are treated fairly under it. Bill’s work over the past three and a half years to the Eastern District of Pennsylvania has been indispensable and I thank him for his service to our Commonwealth.Senator Pat Toomey