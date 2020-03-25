Senators to meet for session remotely

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – In a first for the Pennsylvania State Senate, senators will meet for session online on Wednesday, rather than travel to Harrisburg.

​The remote session is part of a statewide effort to promote social distancing to limit the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus. ​​Senators plan to consider legislation to offer relief to Pennsylvanians affected by the virus.

​​Legislation that could be considered include changing the date of Pennsylvania’s primary election, updating unemployment compensation laws to extend relief to affected employees, change provisions of the School Code to address missed instructional time for students, and support healthcare facilities and workers that are on the front lines of Pennsylvania’s efforts to treat patients affected by the virus.