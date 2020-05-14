Several midstate counties remain undeterred by Wolf’s threats, plan to reopen early, one reverses course

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The ‘county versus commonwealth’ battle takes another turn with several Midstate counties taking action Wednesday to move to the yellow phase early and against Gov. Wolf’s orders.

Dauphin County, though, seems to be moving away from a republican-led push to reopen early. On Wednesday, commissioners met but took no formal vote to move from red to yellow, backing down from a scathing letter Chairman Jeff Haste sent to residents last week, blasting Wolf and saying enough is enough.

Fellow republican commissioner Mike Pries even sent this tweet May 8, eluding to plans the county will move forward without Wolf’s permission.

The board now says that Wolf’s threats were heard loud and clear, but they are still requesting a more ambitious reopening date.

“The message was sent from the county that we want to move,” said Commisioner George Hartwick (D).

Hartwick said they will form a reopening task force that will work directly with the governor, and will include everyday citizens, business owners and healthcare professionals.

“There are individuals dying from this disease and there are business owners who are losing their businesses and applying for food stamps and people don’t know how to make their next rent payment,” he said.

In Lancaster, commissioners agreed to spend $24 million in emergency funds to allow Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health to ramp up testing, potentially 1,000 patients per day.

Despite some heated moments, republican commissioners still want restrictions lifted May 15 and for their county to move into the yellow phase, as long as proper CDC guidelines are followed.

“You have failed as far as transparency is concerned and you know it is about political narrative you are trying to knit together this week,” Commissioner Craig Lehman (D) said to his republican colleagues during a virtual meeting.

“I have talked about transparency for a while, I believe in it, we’ve talked about getting this information up when we have it,” said Commissioner Ray D’Agostino (R).

In Lebanon, commissioners also want to open early, and they’re set to take a deciding vote Friday morning.

“This is a choice of the business owner, to know in their own hearts, in their own reflecting, their situations whether it’s safe for them to open,” said Chairman Robert Phillips (R).

Meanwhile, a delegation of Pennsylvania Congress members, including five midstate Congressman, said in a joint statement Wednesday that the governor insulted Pennsylvanians when he threatened to withhold federal dollars, saying in part, “We remind the governor these funds were appropriated by congress for all of Pennsylvania’s counties, not just those who will bend to his will.”

Lancaster County commissioners will host a 1 p.m. press conference Thursday.

State Police remind business owners that county rules do not override state orders.