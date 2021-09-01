Several state parks to close due to Tropical Depression Ida

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pa. Department of Conservation and Natural Resources announced on Wednesday several of their state parks and campsites will be closed due to the projected rainfall coming from Tropical Depression Ida.

DCNR Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn says Ida’s remnants are expected to bring over four inches of rainfall, with some areas projecting close to ten inches of rain. These heavy downpours are expected Wednesday afternoon into the evening.

“Keeping people safe is our highest priority and we are acting out of an abundance of caution ahead of Ida reaching Pennsylvania,” Dunn said. “We ask guests in the designated parks to leave before the heavy rains hit and encourage visitors at parks and forests be mindful of the expected impact of Ida Wednesday and Thursday.”

DCNR says the following state parks will be closed Wednesday and Thursday:

Kooser

Linn Run

Trough Creek

Warriors Path (Organized Group Tenting)

Colnel Denning

Fowlers Hollow

Pe Valley

Poe Paddy

Caledonia

Cowans Gap (Campground B)

R B Winter

Laurel Hill (Campground, Copper Kettle Lodge, Group Camp 3)

Pine Grove Furnace (Campground)

Worlds End (Cabin Colony)

State forests closed Wednesday and Thursday include:

Tuscarora (Campsites 1, 24, 57, 91)

Sproul (Bull Run Site 28, Campsite 20, 22, 23, Plantation Hole Site 26, Laurelly Fork Site 27, Stout Hollow Road Site 21)

Tiadaghton (All Callahan Run Sites, Naval Run, Black Forest Trail Trestle Sites 1, 2 & 3, Little Morris 1, Bonnell Flats 1, 2, 3, 4, & 5, Black Walnut Bottom 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, C1, C2, & C3)

Susquehannock (Lock Branch Campsite)

Tioga (17 Campbell Hollow, 18 Big Run North, 18 Big Run South)

Delaware (E8-Bridge Camp, E14-Silver Lake, Delaware River Campsite 20)

Loysalsock (Masten CCC Camp 21, 22, 970 Jakersville CCC Camp, 489 Mill Creek Road)

Additional closures may be required, and those notices will come no later than noon on Wednesday.

DCNR and state park directors plead with visitors to be aware of possible flooding and avoid water during and after storms. They say to climb to higher ground if water starts rising.