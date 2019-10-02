Sex abuse victims speaking out for statute of limitations hearing

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A hearing concerning the statute of limitations for child victims of sexual abuse will be held Wednesday morning.

The debate will take center stage once again at the state Capitol at 10 a.m.

Adult victims and survivors of abuse will have their first chance in years to publicly confront members of the Senate and call for action the Capitol, sharing their stories in hopes of change.

The bills follow guidelines listed in the Pennsylvania grand jury report into clergy sex abuse.

The guidelines include:

Eliminating the criminal statute of limitations for sexually abusing children.

Creating a two-year “civil window” for child sex abuse victims who couldn’t file lawsuits before

Clarifying the penalties for a continuing failure to report child abuse.

Prohibiting “non-disclosure” agreements regarding cooperation with law enforcement

Victims say they’re speaking out in the hopes of finding consensus and passing reform legislation.

The Senate Judiciary Committee will hold the hearing. Three bills are up for consideration.

Last year, the House passed legislation, but it did not move in the Senate.