Shapiro heads into reelection year with $3M in account

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro will report that he’s heading into his 2020 reelection year with more than $3 million in his campaign bank account.

That’s about 40% of what he spent to get elected in 2016 to his first four-year term.

In figures his campaign gave to The Associated Press, the Democrat will report to the state that he raised $3.3 million in 2019 and had $3.1 million as of Jan. 1.

No Democrat has stepped forward to challenge Shapiro in the primary.

One Republican has raised her hand. That’s Heather Heidelbaugh, a longtime Pittsburgh-area litigator with little experience in electoral politics.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.