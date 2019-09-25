Shapiro still pursuing Purdue, Sackler lawsuits after company files for bankruptcy

FILE – This May 8, 2007, file photo shows the Purdue Pharma logo at its offices in Stamford, Conn. (AP Photo/Douglas Healey, File)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania’s attorney general is responding to Purdue Pharma’s move to file for bankruptcy.

Attorney General Josh Shapiro sued the maker of the opioid oxycontin as well as the Sackler family, who he says is trying to hide sucking billions of dollars from the company.

Officials say Purdue is hopeful its latest move will help settle lawsuits in connection to the opioid epidemic.

Shapiro says he’s not giving up.

“I am going to reach in and take those ill-gotten gains and I’m going to return it to the people of Pennsylvania, and so our lawsuits move forward,” Shapiro said. “They can try all they want to declare bankruptcy and shield themselves from liability, but they will not be able to shield themselves from us.”

More than 2,000 state and local governments sued the company.

Purdue Pharma says it is setting aside $10 billion to fund resources to address the opioid crisis.