Sheetz donates over 8 tons of food to healthcare workers in Pa. and other states

ALTOONA, Pa. (WHTM) — On Monday Sheetz employees in several states gathered at their local hospitals to assist health care workers on the frontlines of the pandemic by donating nearly nine tons of food.

The donated meals included drinks and snacks for medical personnel that included doctors, nurses and hospital staff.

Between Pennsylvania, Ohio, Maryland, North Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia Sheetz served 24 hospitals in their communities, six of them being in Pennsylvania.

These donations were made in an effort to provide assistance and relief as the nation joins together to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

