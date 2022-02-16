Sheetz invests in solar energy to power 70% of its Pennsylvania facilities

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Sheetz announced Wednesday that it has partnered with the nation’s leading supplier of clean energy solutions to power most of its Pennsylvania facilities with renewable energy.

The family-owned and operated restaurant and convenience store signed a long-term renewable supply agreement with Constellation. By January 2024, the chain will receive approximately 110 million kilowatt-hours of energy per year. This will avoid nearly 78,000 metric tons of carbon emission associated with its energy use annually – the equivalent of taking nearly 17,000 cars off the road, according to U.S. EPA estimates.

To simplify the purchase, Sheetz said it will use a solution that builds off of the Constellation Offsite Renewables (CORe) retail power product, which enables the development of and increases businesses` access to renewable energy projects by removing the significant hurdles associated with traditional offsite PPAs. By combining the simplified contracting and aggregation process of CORe with the commitment and involvement from sustainability-minded companies, Constellation is able to offer more customers the ability to demonstrate their support of large-scale, off-site renewable energy projects.

“Having worked with Sheetz for several years, it’s clear that this is a company that is steadfast in its commitment to understanding, and ultimately reducing its carbon footprint,” Chief Commercial Officer of Constellation Jim McHugh said. “Were pleased to help Sheetz implement a clean energy solution that will contribute to its broader sustainability goals while introducing new and significant renewable supply to the Pennsylvania region.”

Travis Sheetz, president and CEO of Sheetz, said they will be able to power more than 160 stories and 40 other facilities with renewable energy to significantly reduce the environmental impact in Pennsylvania.

Sheetz said it has taken significant steps in support of its mission to reduce its overall impact on the environment, including:

Energy-Saving Solutions: Implementing LED lighting, high efficiency HVAC, alternative refrigerants and advanced Building Automation Systems at new and existing locations

Offering DC Fast Charging for Electric Vehicles (EV) at more than 75 locations across six states

Partnering with Feeding America to donate leftover food from its stores to individuals who struggle with hunger in the communities it serves

Sheetz recycles plastic, metal, glass, and paper at 371 stores throughout its footprint where recycling services are available.

Proudly supporting Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful (KPAB) and its Great American Cleanup initiative.

Representing Sheetz, Amerex Energy Services worked with Constellation to design and implement this renewable product structure.

For more information about Constellation, head to their website at ConstellationEnergy.com.