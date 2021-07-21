Sheetz offering free coffee and soft drinks for frontline workers on Saturday

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — On Saturday, July 24, all Sheetz locations will be offering one free self-serve coffee or fizz product to any uniformed frontline worker.

Sheetz says this special offer is to show appreciation to the heroes who work around the clock as part of 24/7 Day. This day was started by the National Association of Convenience Stores Foundation to recognize first responders who serve our communities at all times of the day to ensure they aren’t alone.

Sheetz is a proud “community leader” for 24/7 day. They and three other retailers helped launch the event in 2018.

All uniformed paramedics, EMTs, hospital personnel, police officers, and firefighters are eligible for the deal at all 631 locations.

All information on 24/7 Day can be found here.