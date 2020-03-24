1  of  15
Closings & Delays
Belco Community Credit Union Calvary Independent Harrisburg Centenary United Methodist Church Cumberland Co. Senior Centers Dover Township Hampden Township MOUNT ZION EVAN LUTHERAN,.LEWISBERRY Mt Zion Lutheran Church in York Salem Lutheran Church, Marion Salem U.C.C. Harrisburg Shippensburg First Church of God Skylimitmarketing Sport Memorabilia Auction Rescheduled St. Peters Lutheran Church Highspire United Baptist Walnut Street Upper Dauphin Area High School Art Dept

Sheetz stops self-serve drink and bakery sales

Pennsylvania

by: Bill Shannon

Posted: / Updated:

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Sheetz, a staple for many in central Pennsylvania, remains open for business during the Coronavirus pandemic and through Gov. Wolf’s non-essential shutdown orders.

In an attempt to keep ahead of COVID and any concerns, they have decided to stop ALL self serve options in every store.

This includes coffee, baked goods/doughnuts, soft-serve ice cream, slushies, and F’real milkshakes.

Sheetz has also reported that employees are cleaning and sanitizing more than ever.

You can still use your Sheetz app to order coffee and drinks and still rack up your Sheetz points, or use the touch screens in-store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos

Don't Miss