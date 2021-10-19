Sheetz to increase tuition assistance for all employees in reimbursement program

(WHTM) — Sheetz announced on Tuesday it’ll be more than doubling its tuition assistance program by providing $5,250 per year ($2,625 a semester) to all employees enrolled in its College Tuition Reimbursement program.

This is an almost $3,750 per year increase from the previous amount.

All Sheetz employees are eligible for this grant launched almost 30 years ago to encourage employees to pursue degrees and explore career development opportunities.

“Investing in our employees personally and professionally is an important pillar of our culture,” Stephanie Doliveira, VP of Human Resources at Sheetz said in a press release. “Through this tuition reimbursement investment, we hope to lighten the financial burden of attending college for our employees, while also encouraging them to grow their careers with Sheetz.”

Sheetz says this increase is effective for those in the program starting this semester.

Employees have said this program has helped them immensely to help minimize student loans and relieve financial burdens.

“It has helped me relieve the financial burden of paying for classes and has allowed me to focus on juggling school, work and my family. It also pushed me to work harder to make my work family proud,” Employee Relations Specialist Vanessa Casado said.

Sheetz partnered with almost 30 colleges and universities to give employees tuition discounts and scholarships, including The Big Joe Scholarship fund.

In addition, Sheetz has been working hard to offer competitive pay and benefits packages, including health insurance, a 401(k) plan, bonuses, stock ownership plans, vacation and more.