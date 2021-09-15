Shippensburg, Newville men arrested on charges related to January 6 Capitol breach

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Two Pennsylvania men were arrested Monday for charges related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
Federal prosecutors say Marshall Neefe, 25, of Newville and Charles Bradford Smith, 25, of Shippensburg communicated with each other and others on Facebook in the weeks preceding Jan. 6. On one such occasion, official documents state Neefe wrote to Smith a day after the election, saying “Im getting ready to storm D.C.”
Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!
In another instance, the two allegedly shared their intentions and plans to travel to Washington when Neefe wrote, “We goin? …Cause hot damn son I really wanna crack some commie skulls.” Discussions also included their intentions to travel with “batons.”
Reports also indicate that Smith had messaged another Facebook user, relating he had obtained a military-style knife that he planned to bring to Washington. On Jan. 5. On another Facebook user’s post, Smith commented, “Sacrifice the Senate!!!!!”
According to the documents, Smith continued to communicate via Facebook including a video post recorded after he and Neefe entered the Capitol grounds captioned, “We stormed the gates of the Capitol.”
Sometime later, prosecutors say Neefe, who was carrying a wooden club, helped others hoist and push a large metal object into a line of Metropolitan Police officers, after the fact writing “If i [sic] had it my way every cop who hurled a baton or maced on [sic] of us would be lined up and put down.”
As a result, Neefe faces a total of 10 charges, including seven felonies:
- Conspiracy to Obstruct an Official Proceeding
- Obstruction of An Official Proceeding and Aiding and Abetting
- Civil Disorder
- Assaulting, Resisting or Impeding Certain Officers Using a Dangerous Weapon and Aiding and Abetting
- Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds with a Deadly or Dangerous Weapon
- Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds with a Deadly or Dangerous Weapon and Aiding and Abetting
- Engaging in Physical Violence in a Restricted Building or Grounds with a Deadly or Dangerous Weapon and Aiding and Abetting
- Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building or Grounds
- Act of Physical Violence in the Capitol Building or Grounds
- Parading, Demonstrating or Picketing in a Capitol Building
Smith faces seven charges, including four felonies:
- Conspiracy to Obstruct an Official Proceeding
- Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds with a Deadly or Dangerous Weapon
- Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds with a Deadly or Dangerous Weapon
- Impeding Ingress and Egress in a Restricted Building or Grounds with a Deadly or Dangerous Weapon and Aiding and Abetting
- Unlawful Possession of a Dangerous Weapon on Capitol Grounds or Buildings
- Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building or Grounds
- Impeding Passage Through the Capitol Grounds or Buildings and Aiding and Abetting
Anyone with tips can call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or visit tips.fbi.gov.