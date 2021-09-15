Shippensburg, Newville men arrested on charges related to January 6 Capitol breach

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 06: Crowds arrive for the “Stop the Steal” rally on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. Trump supporters gathered in the nation’s capital today to protest the ratification of President-elect Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory over President Trump in the 2020 election. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Two Pennsylvania men were arrested Monday for charges related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Federal prosecutors say Marshall Neefe, 25, of Newville and Charles Bradford Smith, 25, of Shippensburg communicated with each other and others on Facebook in the weeks preceding Jan. 6. On one such occasion, official documents state Neefe wrote to Smith a day after the election, saying “Im getting ready to storm D.C.”

In another instance, the two allegedly shared their intentions and plans to travel to Washington when Neefe wrote, “We goin? …Cause hot damn son I really wanna crack some commie skulls.” Discussions also included their intentions to travel with “batons.”

Reports also indicate that Smith had messaged another Facebook user, relating he had obtained a military-style knife that he planned to bring to Washington. On Jan. 5. On another Facebook user’s post, Smith commented, “Sacrifice the Senate!!!!!”

According to the documents, Smith continued to communicate via Facebook including a video post recorded after he and Neefe entered the Capitol grounds captioned, “We stormed the gates of the Capitol.”

Sometime later, prosecutors say Neefe, who was carrying a wooden club, helped others hoist and push a large metal object into a line of Metropolitan Police officers, after the fact writing “If i [sic] had it my way every cop who hurled a baton or maced on [sic] of us would be lined up and put down.”

As a result, Neefe faces a total of 10 charges, including seven felonies:

Conspiracy to Obstruct an Official Proceeding

Obstruction of An Official Proceeding and Aiding and Abetting

Civil Disorder

Assaulting, Resisting or Impeding Certain Officers Using a Dangerous Weapon and Aiding and Abetting

Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds with a Deadly or Dangerous Weapon

Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds with a Deadly or Dangerous Weapon and Aiding and Abetting

Engaging in Physical Violence in a Restricted Building or Grounds with a Deadly or Dangerous Weapon and Aiding and Abetting

Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building or Grounds

Act of Physical Violence in the Capitol Building or Grounds

Parading, Demonstrating or Picketing in a Capitol Building

Smith faces seven charges, including four felonies:

Conspiracy to Obstruct an Official Proceeding

Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds with a Deadly or Dangerous Weapon

Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds with a Deadly or Dangerous Weapon

Impeding Ingress and Egress in a Restricted Building or Grounds with a Deadly or Dangerous Weapon and Aiding and Abetting

Unlawful Possession of a Dangerous Weapon on Capitol Grounds or Buildings

Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building or Grounds

Impeding Passage Through the Capitol Grounds or Buildings and Aiding and Abetting

Anyone with tips can call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or visit tips.fbi.gov.