‘Shocking and extremely offensive’: Republican lawmakers respond to Gov. Wolf’s criticism

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Several Republican lawmakers have responded to Gov. Wolf’s remarks, during Monday’s press conference, chastising those who have been pointed or noncompliant with his shutdown order.

Rep. Frank Ryan (R-Lebanon), Sen. Ryan Aument (R-Lancaster), state Sen. Doug Mastriano, reps. Tim O’Neal (R-Washington), Greg Rothman (R-Cumberland), and Andrew Lewis (R-Dauphin) believe the governor was out of line when he made his comments and ask that he apologize.

The lawmakers said they were “deeply offended” at Wolf’s use of military analogies and responded in the following statement:

“We are proud that Maj. Dick Winters was a significant presence in Pennsylvania, and his legacy is a powerful example of strength under fire. In the movie, ‘Band of Brothers,’ Maj. Winters, then a lieutenant, had to stand up to his commanding officer, Capt. Herbert Sobel, when it mattered most. We, as legislators, feel that we must stand up for our constituents and Commonwealth as Dick Winters stood up to Capt. Sobel. Major Winters’ courage and fortitude demonstrated true leadership and saved the lives of hundreds, if not thousands, of American service members during World War II.

“Those of us who have been in harm’s way understand brotherhood and the responsibility of command. It is called presence of mind. Defying inconsistent directives from the Department of Health that have indirectly caused significant loss of life in veterans’ homes, nursing homes and senior centers, we are compelled to exercise our leadership and command presence necessary to provide the appropriate checks and balances in our government of three co-equal branches.

“As U.S. military veterans, we are deeply offended at the governor’s flagrant use of military analogies to rail against private business owners and their elected representatives who were exercising their responsibilities. The governor’s remarks were shocking and extremely offensive. He demonstrated a complete lack of decorum and grace that is well beneath the dignity of his office. The public, veterans and lawmakers he attacked deserve an immediate apology.”