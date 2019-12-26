Shots fired during Allentown hourslong standoff

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — A standoff with gunfire that prompted police in Allentown to advise nearby residents to stay inside their homes early Thursday morning has ended.

According to 6abc news, the situation began early Thursday morning just after midnight and lasted five hours.

Residents of an apartment were evacuated in the middle of the night after hearing gunshots coming from the building.

SWAT teams attempted to communicate with the barricaded person using a megaphone before using tear gas.

Neighbors on scene tell our ABC sister station that they heard a couple arguing before the gunfire.

The situation is now under control but it is unclear what led up to the standoff.

No injuries have been reported at this time and there is no word on the condition of the shooter.