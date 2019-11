HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) –Amtrak was canceled and modified some routes between Philadelphia and Harrisburg on Saturday after signal issues.

The signal issues were between Philadelphia and Ardmore.

Keystone Service trains 610 and 672 operating between Harrisburg and New York have been restored.

Amtrak is encouraging travelers to check their train status on Amtrak.com, and some residual delays may be expected.