(WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police has confirmed that the pile-up on I-81N in Schuylkill County on Monday, March 28, resulted in six fatalities. The identities of those who died will not be released until families have been notified.

While it was once reported that there were 50 to 60 vehicles involved, PSP Frackville has confirmed that there was a total of 80 vehicles — 39 commercial and 41 passenger — in the crash.

The road reopened early Wednesday morning at 12:30 a.m. after crews finished cleaning up and repairing the road.

On Monday morning, an active snow squall led to the pile-up accident. An eyewitness said heavily damaged vehicles could be seen everywhere you looked, with several trucks on fire and a thick smoke filling the air.

The road was closed for the rest of the day Monday and all of Tuesday in order to clear the wreckage, help the 24 injured individuals to hospitals, and “mill” the road to clean up the gas and oil that was burnt into the concrete.

PSP Forensic Services, Cars Unit, and MCSAP units are assisting in the ongoing investigation.