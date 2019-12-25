Live Now
Skiing accident at Pennsylvania resort kills Virginia man

by: The Associated Press

MACUNGIE, Pa. (AP) – Authorities say a skiing accident at an eastern Pennsylvania resort claimed the life of a Virginia man.

The Lehigh County coroner’s office said Wednesday that 23-year-old Matthew Rosenstein of Arlington, Virginia died Monday of multiple blunt force injuries after striking snow blowing equipment at about 2 p.m. Monday at Bear Creek Mountain Resort.

He died at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest. The death was ruled accidental. The resort told WFMZ in a statement that the skier was “alert and responsive” when ski patrol responded to the scene. The statement said he had a helmet “but was not wearing it at the time.”

