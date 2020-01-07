Skull found of Schuylkill County man who was never reported missing

LOST CREEK, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — State police are seeking information on the skull of a Pennsylvania man found in an “active mining pit.”

State police were informed in 2016 of a human skull located in an active mining pit, reportedly found at the bottom of an embankment by itself. No other bones were found in the area.

A forensic anthropologist determined the skull belonged to a human male which was then sent to the University of North Texas for DNA testing. The testing yield that the skull belonged to 34-year-old Jason Gold of Schuylkill County.

Gold was not reported to be missing by any agency and was said to have had several active warrants. His last known address was on Tar Road in Lost Creek but his driver’s license listed his address in Easton.

Several of Gold’s family members were interviewed but did not have any information on his body or skull.

If you have any information on this, please contact the PA Crime Stoppers Toll-Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS or PSP Troop L Reading Station at 610-378-4454 and ask for Trooper Womer. There is a cash reward.

Gold was 34-years-old with brown hair, blue eyes, glasses, and tattoos on his arms. Gold is around 6’1″ tall and 165lbs.