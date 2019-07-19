Small earthquake booms in Berks County, overwhelms 911

WYOMISSING, Pa. – A small earthquake was recorded and heard in Berks County on Friday.

The magnitude 2.18 quake was recorded at 1:11 p.m. It was centered about 4.5 miles northwest of Wyomissing, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The county’s Department of Emergency Services said it was overwhelmed with callers who reported hearing what sounded like an explosion.

“We are aware that there was an explosion or earthquake in the Wyomissing area,” the department posted on its Facebook page.

“Please do not call 911 if you do not have an emergency to report. We are overwhelmed with callers reporting nothing apart from hearing a loud noise and this prevents callers with real emergencies from getting through.”

No damage was reported. The U.S. Geological Survey says it’s unusual, but quakes less than magnitude 3 can be felt “under especially favorable conditions.”