Small earthquake in eastern Pennsylvania causes no damage

WYOMISSING HILLS, Pa. (AP) – Federal officials say a small earthquake in eastern Pennsylvania didn’t cause any damage.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the 1.6 magnitude quake occurred around 10:50 p.m. Sunday near Wyomissing Hills in Berks County.

Several residents reported hearing a loud boom and said the quake shook bookshelves and caused their doors to briefly rattle.

Officials say earthquakes with a magnitude between 1.0 and 3.0 aren’t typically felt by residents.

