Smoking sections return to Pennsylvania casinos

(WHTM) — Smoking sections are returning to Pennsylvania casinos.

Governor Wolf’s emergency order prohibited smoking inside casinos during the pandemic. But now that the order has ended the American Cancer Society is concerned indoor air quality will decrease.

“There is no risk-free level of exposure to second-hand smoke and due to the masking orders, casinos were temporarily smoke free. This was a benefit to public health and it was a trend we were hoping to see continue,” Pa. Government Relations Director of the ACS, Emma Watson sai.

Casinos are one of a few industries that have exemptions under the clean air law. The American Cancer Society is calling on the state legislature to pass stronger smoke-free laws.