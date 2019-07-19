Some hunters have long wait for licenses bought online

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Thousands of hunters may have been impacted by problems that emerged this year with online license purchases, the Pennsylvania Game Commission said Friday.

The game commission said the vendor responsible for mailing licenses to hunters has run behind schedule in some cases, and a computer glitch that initially went unnoticed caused the vendor to temporarily misplace some of the online sales records.

Hunters who bought their licenses online have been slow to receive them, which in some cases might have impacted their submitting applications for antlerless deer licenses.

“We’ve worked with the same license vendor for several years with few issues, so the problems that emerged this year, which likely have impacted thousands of hunters, not only were unexpected, they are frustrating for the agency,” game commission executive director Bryan Burhans said in a statement.

Burhans said hunters who bought a license online and did not receive it within 7-10 business days should contact the game commission.

“We can help to get you your license, and if the vendor’s error prevented you from submitting an antlerless deer license application, we can assist you in that process, as well,” he said.

The game commission’s license division can be reached by calling 717-787-2084 or by emailing pgclicdiv@pa.gov.