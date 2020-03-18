Some Pennsylvania rest stops will be open for truckers, PennDOT says

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — State officials looked to close all rest stops and welcome centers throughout the state to help slow the spread of COVID-19. PennDOT has since announced that 13 of its 30 rest areas in Pennsylvania will re-open for truck drivers.

Each of the 13 rest stops will also have its parking lots open at night for truck drivers to get some shut-eye, including two in Cumberland County.

Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association previously criticized PennDOT for closing all rest stops and welcome centers, saying the move placed truck drivers safety in jeopardy.

Indoor facilities will remain closed, however, each location will have five portable toilets that will be cleaned daily.

PennDOT officials say they will continue to evaluate and determine whether additional rest areas can be reopened.