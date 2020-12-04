Some Pennsylvania ski resorts are gearing up for another winter season

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — As the winter season quickly approaches, skiers are checking their social media pages to see when Pennsylvania ski resorts will open for the season. This week, some promising news from some resorts.

Camelback Mountain Resort in Tannersville announced that after a warm November, they were firing up the snow guns for the first time this season They celebrated with a fun video on their Facebook page.

Meanwhile, snowmaking is also happening at Seven Springs Mountain Resort in Western PA. They got about 10 inches of natural snow this week. They say they hope to open in mid-December.

Unfortunately, the news isn’t as promising at Roundtop Mountain in York County.

They announced this week that due to unseasonably warm temperatures, they were delaying the resort’s projected opening, and to stay tuned for further updates.