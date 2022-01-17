‘Somebody was watching out for people’: No roadway deaths, and PennDOT ‘making do’ with short staff

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A combination of luck and good management of scarce personnel kept roadways well-plowed and safe during the snowstorm Sunday night and Monday, PennDOT spokesperson Fritzi Schreffler said.

Well, luck and maybe something more?

“We still had incidents out there,” Schreffler said. “But, you know, somebody was watching out for people because there weren’t as many incidents as we were expecting” — including no fatal accidents.

The luck: This storm, like the season’s first earlier in January, came overnight when few people are on the road. And this one came the night before a holiday when Schreffler said even fewer people tend to be on the road.

PennDOT began the winter with a shortage of key workers, including plow drivers, and that hasn’t changed. Once again, the agency managed.

“We have extended a few routes,” Schreffler said. “There are some cases where we kept somebody a little longer than their normal 12-hour shift.”

She said a storm that lasts longer or dumps more snow could prove more challenging.