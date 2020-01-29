Split ruling for fired teacher who sued Catholic school

SUNBURY, Pa. (AP) – A Pennsylvania teacher who alleges that she was fired from her Catholic school job because the diocese was upset that she was pregnant and not married has lost another bid for reinstatement.

But a judge did rule that Naiad Reich can proceed with her discrimination lawsuit.

Reich filed a breach of contract suit last year against the Roman Catholic Diocese of Harrisburg.

She has been seeking a permanent injunction that would reinstate her as a teacher at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional School in Coal Township, outside Shamokin.

But the judge ruled the one-year contract she signed provided no guarantee of future employment.