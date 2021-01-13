Starbucks investing $100M to support BIPOC small businesses in major cities, including Philadelphia

Pennsylvania

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) — Starbucks is investing $100 million to support black, indigenous and people of color communities in 12 major cities, including Philadelphia.

Some of the money will go towards helping certain financial institutions offer affordable credit.

It will also give businesses training on disaster recovery and rebuilding, so they have a chance to survive hardships–especially during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

