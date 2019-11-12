State boosts program to aid farming veterans

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – State officials are investing in a program designed to help Pennsylvania veterans in the agriculture industry.

The state will provide $1 million to the Pennsylvania Preferred Homegrown by Heroes program, which labels products from farmer veterans to encourage consumer support for those businesses.​

State Rep. Eddie Day Pashinski (D-Luzerne) introduced an amendment to the Pennsylvania Farm Bill, signed by Gov. Tom Wolf over the summer, to provide the funds.

It will go toward trying to increase membership, improve awareness, and offer services to farmer veterans.

“We just thought it was an important opportunity for us to both recognize Pennsylvania’s contribution to agriculture but also recognize our standing among military families,” Pennsylvania Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding said.​

A roundtable was held last week with farmers and agriculture officials to discuss what more can be done to help Pennsylvania’s farmer veterans.​

Get breaking news, weather, and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.