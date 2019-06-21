State budget due in days

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – About a week out from the budget deadline, both sides still remain confident a budget can be passed on time.

Gov. Tom Wolf is calling for a $34 billion spending plan.

“Negotiations and discussions continue and will continue over the weekend,” House Republican Caucus spokesman Mike Straub said. “We anticipate voting on a spending plan mid to late next week and have it on the governor’s desk ahead of the deadline.”

Straub says final spending totals are nearly complete, but not yet finalized.

The budget is due June 30. If it is passed by then, it will mark the second year in a row that the spending bill was passed on time.