State Capitol Complex closed to public amid COVID-19 pandemic

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — If you were hoping to check out the Capitol this time of year, your visit will have to wait.

Beginning Monday, only employees and those with badge keycard credentials will be allowed inside the State Capitol Complex which includes but is not limited to: the Main Capitol Rotunda, East Wing Rotunda, Keystone Building Atrium, Forum Auditorium, and the State Museum of Pennsylvania.

As the number of cases of coronavirus continues to rise throughout the Commonwealth, these measures are being put in place in an effort to prevent spreading.

Previously scheduled events are being canceled during this time including school or group tours, rallies, choir performances, receptions, and other public gatherings.

The general assembly is currently not in session and will not return to session until January 5, 2021.