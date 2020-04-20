State Department of Health begins COVID-19 testing in northeast Pennsylvania

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. (WHTM) — The Wolf Administration tested 49 symptomatic first responders and health care workers on Monday, the first day of the administration’s COVID-19 testing site at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.

The drive-thru testing site is being held in the parking lot of the Mohegan Sun Pocono Arena and pre-registration is required.

Starting Tuesday, the site will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. daily to test northeastern Pennsylvania residents who are symptomatic and either over 65, a first responder or a health care worker.

Registration is required one day in advance and can be found on the Department of Health’s website, health.pa.gov. Appointments are capped at 200 per day. No onsite registration is available.