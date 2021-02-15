State Department of L&I officials warn Pennsylvanians of tax fraud

Pennsylvania

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Tax filing season is underway, and the state Department of Labor and Industry is reminding Pennsylvanians to look out for fraud.

If a Pennsylvanian has received a 1099-G tax form for unemployment benefits they did not apply for, the department says they’re likely the victim of a widespread national unemployment fraud issue and should report it immediately.

Pa. residents can fill out a form on the department’s website and should not wait for a revised 1099 to file their taxes.

State officials say individuals do not need to complete the additional form required by the IRS for reporting identity theft.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos

More Local

Don't Miss