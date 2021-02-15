State Department of L&I warns Pennsylvanians of unemployment fraud

Tax filing season is underway, and the state Department of Labor and Industry is reminding Pennsylvanians to look out for fraud.

If a Pennsylvanian has received a 1099-G tax form for unemployment benefits they did not apply for, the department says they’re likely the victim of a widespread national unemployment fraud issue and should report it immediately.

Pa. residents can fill out a form on the department’s website and should not wait for a revised 1099 to file their taxes.

State officials say individuals do not need to complete the additional form required by the IRS for reporting identity theft.