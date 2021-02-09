State Department of L&I works to resolve unemployment program problems

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The state Department of Labor and Industry says they’re making improvements to both Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation programs.

One problem Pennsylvanians are currently facing is some individuals are getting an incorrect code identifying them as permanent residents when they’re actually U.S. citizens. The department says that problem should be fixed soon.

“We also are planning on onboarding additional folks next month. But we’re constantly looking for out-of-the-box ideas to improve our customer service, to be able to answer individual claimants’ questions and to be able to resolve the issues that they’re having,” said Jennifer Berrier, acting secretary of Pa. Department of Labor and Industry.

The state agency also says they’re hiring 120 additional employees to respond more promptly to questions, and plan to update their computer system by spring 2021.