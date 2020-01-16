State House votes to stop drivers’ use of hand-held phones

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – The Pennsylvania House is voting to expand the state’s ban on texting while driving to also prohibit motorists from using hand-held devices to make phone calls.

The chamber voted Wednesday 120 to 74 for the ban, but police wouldn’t be able to stop vehicles for that reason alone.

The proposal would expand current law, which bans any texting and prohibits the use of hand-held devices to make phone calls for truckers and other commercial drivers.

The proposal split both Democrats and Republicans. It goes to the state Senate for its consideration.

