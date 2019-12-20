State inspector charges 23 with welfare fraud

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Office of State Inspector General last month filed welfare fraud charges against 45 people who now owe more than $211,000 to Pennsylvania, the office announced Friday.

Each of the defendants is temporarily disqualified from receiving public benefits in the programs they’re accused of defrauding.

Twenty-three cases were graded as third-degree felonies. The state inspector’s office identified those defendants as:

  • Michelle Ramos, of Sunbury in Northumberland County, for $37,107.76 in Subsidized Day Care fraud.
  • Iesha Ross, of Philadelphia, for $12,862.49 in Cash Assistance fraud and $3,127.00 in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP, formerly food stamps) fraud.
  • Terry Hughes, of Palmyra in Lebanon County, for $12,108.62 in Medical Assistance fraud and $2,201.00 in SNAP fraud.
  • Ashlee Nicholas, of Lebanon in Lebanon County, for $9,289.00 in SNAP fraud and $3,589.37 in Medical Assistance fraud.
  • Suzie Sanabria, of Lancaster in Lancaster County, for $11,923.00 in SNAP fraud.
  • Elisandra Conde, of Philadelphia, for $11,817.16 in Cash Assistance fraud.
  • Natasha Gaines, of Simpsonville, South Carolina and formerly of Montgomery County, for $5,908.29 in Medical Assistance fraud and $3,584.00 in SNAP fraud.
  • Maribel Acevedo, of Reading in Berks County, for $4,156.00 in SNAP fraud and $3,151.50 in Cash Assistance fraud.
  • Katie Cuff, of Altoona in Blair County, for $4,940.89 in Medical Assistance fraud and $2,096.00 in SNAP fraud.
  • Samuel Lee, of Ambler in Montgomery County, for $4,227.35 in Medical Assistance fraud and $478.00 in SNAP fraud.
  • Antwain Robinson, of Lancaster in Lancaster County, for $4,432.00 in SNAP fraud.
  • Ragine Williams, of Harrisburg in Dauphin County, for $4,321.00 in SNAP fraud.
  • Yenilys Sanchez, of York in York County, for $4,187.00 in SNAP fraud.
  • Amy Diahn, of Norristown in Montgomery County, for $2,452.78 in Medical Assistance fraud and $1,321.00 in SNAP fraud.
  • Stephanie Hustler, of Souderton in Montgomery County, for $3,066.00 in SNAP fraud.
  • Cynthia Walter, of Hanover in York County, for $3,015.00 in SNAP fraud.
  • Marylou Ramos, of Reading in Berks County, for $2,174.51 in Medical Assistance fraud and $768.00 in SNAP fraud.
  • Kia Griffy, of Columbia in Lancaster County, for $2,736.50 in Cash Assistance fraud.
  • Amanda Sims, of Scranton in Lackawanna County, for $2,479.00 in SNAP fraud.
  • Sophi Milnes, of Bensalem in Bucks County, for $1,530.00 in SNAP fraud.
  • Dareen Harper, of Pittsburgh in Allegheny County, for $1,377.00 in SNAP fraud.
  • Tempestt Clark, of Sharon Hill in Delaware County, for $1,240.00 in SNAP fraud.
  • Sandra Pacileo, of Erie in Erie County, for $1,073.00 in SNAP fraud.

If convicted, authorities said the defendants face a maximum penalty of seven years in prison and a fine of $15,000.00, plus a mandatory disqualification period from the benefits program they allegedly defrauded.

