State lawmaker charged with DUI

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania state representative is facing DUI charges despite his blood-alcohol level testing below the legal limit.

State Rep. Brandon Markosek was pulled over in Wormleysburg for speeding in September.​

According to the criminal complaint, Markosek told police he had two drinks at a nearby restaurant and was charged, despite his blood alcohol level being at .058%.

The legal limit in Pennsylvania is .08%.​

“We have a general impairment law that says if someone is under the influence of alcohol to the degree that it renders them incapable of safe driving that they can be charged with driving under the influence,” said David Andrascik, the drug evaluation and classification program state coordinator for the Pennsylvania DUI Association. “There usually needs to be some type of evidence that someone is actually incapable of safe driving at a level that’s below .08.”​

Markosek allegedly told police he was taking medication for anxiety. Drugs mixed with alcohol can result in someone considered too impaired to drive, even with a low blood alcohol level.​

“Whether it’s a prescription medication, an over-the-counter medication, or even an illicit substance, those mixed with alcohol could lead to a significant impairment,” Andrascik said.​

Markosek’s attorney said he believes the charges will be dropped.​

