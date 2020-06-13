State officials look improve mail-in voting

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — State election officials promise to fix the issues that delayed primary election returns by a week or more.

Secretary of the Commonwealth Kathy Boockvar says she will work with lawmakers to allow counties to mail-in ballots earlier than the day of the election.

A new law caused many voters to choose the mail-in option and while the state saw that coming, it could not predict the coronavirus pandemic and how that would complicate the process.

