State officials monitor Pennsylvania election security

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Department of State officials gathered with election officials and security experts at the Pennsylvania Management Agency to monitor Tuesday’s election.

The Pennsylvania Department of State was working with county election officials, the Board of Elections, the Center for Internet Security, and others to enhance Pennsylvania election security.​

After Russians unsuccessfully attempted to hack into state voter registration systems, the Department of State required counties to use systems that provide a paper record, which will begin by the 2020 primary.​

So far, 53 counties have started selecting a new voting system and 45 counties used them on Tuesday.​

All certified voting systems in Pennsylvania are not permitted or connected to internet-facing networks, in an effort to decrease hacking opportunities.

“Election security is a race without a finish line. And we must continue to build and strengthen our cyber walls faster than those who are trying to tear them down. Our strong federal, state, and county partners are working around the clock to ensure this,” Acting Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar said.

After Tuesdays’ election, Pennsylvania will run audits in Philadelphia and Mercer Counties in order to check the accuracy of election outcomes.​