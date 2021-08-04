State Police identify man killed by US Marshals during Tioga County standoff

WESTFIELD, Pa. (WETM) – Pennsylvania State Police in Mansfield have identified Robert Uhler, 56 of Lebanon, Pa., as the man shot and killed by a member of a Marshals Service Task Force in Tioga County last week.

According to United States Marshal Martin J. Pane, the man now identified as Uhler was wanted on a warrant stemming from his failure to appear for trial on charges of Statutory Rape – under the age of 13.

In October 2020, the Task Force adopted the case from the Lebanon County Sheriff Office and began looking for the fugitive. On July 27, 2021, the investigation led law enforcement to a location on Eagles View Lane near Westfield.

According to the Marshal Service, preliminary information showed Uhler pulled a weapon on the task force officers and in response a task force officer fired at and struck Uhler. Taskforce officers immediately rendered aid, however, local EMS declared him deceased at the scene.

The Pennsylvania State Police are the lead agency investigating the incident.

U.S. Marshal Martin Pane said, “While the Marshals Service mission is to seek the country’s most wanted, we must never forget that the seeking of fugitives wanted on serious crimes, as in this case, is dangerous work. I commend those who take the oath to ensure we have a safer community.”