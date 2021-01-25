State Police investigating suspicious death of 27-year-old found by Indiana County roadside

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the death of a 27-year-old man who was found along Mulligan Hill Rd. in W. Wheatfield Twp., Indiana Co. on January 21, 2021.

Troopers responded to the scene after a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) employee discovered the body in a grassy area off of the roadway.

The Indiana County Coroner Jerry L. Overman, Jr. later pronounced the victim, Dashawn C. Green-Brewster, 27, of Philadelphia, deceased at the scene.

Green-Brewster had been reported missing to the City of Johnstown Police Department on January 19, 2021. Based upon evidence discovered at the scene, troopers believe the victim’s death to be suspicious in nature.

Anyone with information, including anyone who may have witnessed recent suspicious or unusual activity in the area of Mulligan Hill Rd., W. Wheatfield Twp. is encouraged to immediately contact the Troop A, Indiana Station at 724-357-1960 or anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online by clicking here.