State police join initiative to target gun violence

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The state Attorney General’s Office and Pennsylvania State Police are teaming up in an effort to take illegal guns out of neighborhoods.

Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced this month that he wants police departments to enter serial numbers from every crime gun into a law-enforcement database so that its original seller can be identified.

On Thursday, Pennsylvania State Police pledged support for the initiative.

The Attorney General’s Office and state police will work with gun retailers to modernize records systems for firearms sales to an electronic system. Currently, many retailers use a paper system to track sales.

“This adds time, it creates backlog, and it holds up investigations,” Shapiro said. “We want to keep guns out of the hands of people who are not supposed to have them.”

Shapiro says gun violence kills about 1,500 Pennsylvanians on average every year.