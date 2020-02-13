State police looking for escaped inmate

PITTSBURGH (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police are searching for Amber Ellifritz after she signed out of the Pittsburgh Community Corrections Center Wednesday and failed to return.

Ellifritz was serving time for access device fraud. She is originally from Masontown, Pennsylvania.

She is described as 5-foot-6-inches, 120 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Police also say Ellifritz has several piercings on her ears, nose, and belly button in addition to several tattoos: star on leftside inner waist, script on right wrist, blue star on right hip, and numbers on her right bicep.

Any persons with information regarding the whereabouts of Ellifritz are asked to contact the PSP Washington Station at 412-299-1607.